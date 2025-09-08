The countdown is on to the "world’s greatest 10-mile event", with the Great South Run set to make a return with a bang after last year’s disappointing cancellation - and with a slightly different route.

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

But now the sold-out event is making a return on Sunday, October 19, with this year’s participants also able to get hold of a special finishers medal which celebrates the run’s 35th anniversary.

A spokesperson for the AJ Bell Great South said: “The inspiration behind this year’s medal is in celebration of 35 incredible years of the Great South Run.

“The design features: Inspired by the sea, a nod to the event’s coastal home; a bold 35 at its heart, marking 35 years of greatness; and ten striking lines, each one representing the miles you’ll conquer on race day.

“On Sunday 19 October, thousands will come together to mark 35 years of this amazing event, and for everyone taking part, this special medal awaits.

“Since its inaugural event in 1990, the Great South Run has built an incredible legacy in the world of mass participation and athletics. A must in the running calendar, it has seen hundreds of thousands of participants over the years. With countless incredible achievements, millions raised for charity, and British and European records broken it’s no wonder this is hailed as the world’s greatest 10-mile event.

“Whether they are running for fitness, supporting an amazing charity, achieving a PB or simply having fun, our runners will be spurred on by the cheers and support of the local Pompey crowd who turn out each year to create an unbeatable atmosphere.

The Great South Run weekend will begin with junior, mini and a 5k event on Saturday, October 18 - with spaces still available for these, before the main event the following day which this year sees a slight change to the route a a result of the ongoing sea defence works in Southsea.

Usually the run starts near Blue Reef and heads along Clarence Esplanade towards Clarence Pier and then along Pier Road. B Clarence Esplanade remains closured until next summer which means the run will now head along Serpentine Road across Southsea Common and then head along Duisberg Road before linking up to its usual route at the roundabout with Pier Road.

The finish line will be in its usual position near the Pyramids.

Participants travelling from the Fareham direction are also urged to plan ahead with their travel, with the M27 junction 12 interchange set to be closed eastbound that whole weekend.

For more details about the Great South Run or to sign up to the Saturday events visit the event’s website at www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run/