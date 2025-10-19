Great South Run: 114 marvellous pictures as mega running event draws in huge crowds

In its 35th year, the Great South Run has once again returned to the city for a weekend of fun with its 5k, mini, junior and ten mile races taking place on October 18 and October 19.

With a fantastic route across the city, hordes of people turned out for the ten mile race this morning - many of them raising money and awareness for charity.

Dive into our gallery featuring 114 sensational pictures from the Great South Run 2025:

1 . Great South Run 2025 Thousands of people have turned out for the Great South Run. Pictured: Runners at the start of their ten mile route. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

