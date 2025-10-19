Great South Run: 114 marvellous pictures as mega running event draws in huge crowds

With a fantastic route across the city, hordes of people turned out for the ten mile race this morning - many of them raising money and awareness for charity.
Dive into our gallery featuring 114 sensational pictures from the Great South Run 2025:
1. Great South Run 2025
Thousands of people have turned out for the Great South Run.
Pictured: Runners at the start of their ten mile route.
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Great South Run 2025
3. Great South Run 2025
4. Great South Run 2025
