The popular city centre ice rink is making a return to the Guildhall Square again this winter with special SEND sessions and DJ nights also planned.

Portsmouth On Ice returns from Saturday, November 23 2024 until Sunday, January 5 2025 with hour-long skating sessions every day - except Christmas Day - from 10am until 8pm from Sunday through to Wednesday, with the last session at 9.15pm from Thursday to Saturday.

There will also be new early morning weekday sessions from 9am to 10am between December 16 to 20 inclusive; December 27 to 29 inclusive and January 2 and 3.

Portsmouth on Ice returns to Guildhall Square (Picture: Vernon Nash) | Vernon Nash Photography

Following year-on-year increase in demand, the popular SEND sessions have become a firm fixture in the calendar. Designed to cater for people of all ages with special educational needs and disabilities, noise levels are kept to a minimum and the capacity is reduced during these sessions. These will take place on November 24 at 11am, November 27 at 3.30pm, December 4 at 3.30pm, December 12 at 10am and December 14 at 10am.

Following last year’s success, DJ Nights are returning and will run on November 30, December 6 and December 21 in the 8pm and 9.15pm sessions. Aside to the SEND sessions, the rink is accessible and wheelchair users are welcome to book in for any session.

Portsmouth on Ice is returning to Portsmouth Guildhall Square (Picture: Vernon Nash) | Vernon Nash Photography

S3K Group has operated the Guildhall Square rink since 2019 and its managing director and Founder Ed White expressed his delight at its return to the city.

He said: “The team is really excited to be coming back to Portsmouth again. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality facility for the best skating experience, whatever the weather, and for us it is all about seeing people making memories and having fun. We have a full schedule of skating sessions, family sessions, SEND sessions and DJ nights lined up and we can’t wait to get the season underway at the end of November.”

Ticket prices start at £13 for a child, £15 for an adult and £15.50 for an adult and a preschooler and can be booked in advance. Family tickets, concessions and season tickets are available and skate aids are available for £6.50 per aid. School bookings for exclusive hire are also welcomed and discounts available for group bookings of more than 20 people.

Skates can be booked via the website www.portsmouthiceskating.uk, or by calling the ticket box office on 0845 299 7991. Walk-ups are welcome but are subject to availability on the day.