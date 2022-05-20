Rumours have been circulating that the singer has given birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles.

Rihanna was last seen out in public on May 9 when she left Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California after a romantic Italian dinner with her partner ASAP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2022.

Rihanna is known for her chart-topping hits including Umbrella, Pon de Replay and Diamonds.

But has the singer had her baby and is ASAP Rocky the father?

Here's everything you need to know:

Has Rihanna had her baby?

It is yet to be confirmed by the singer whether she has given birth to her first child.

According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 but a name is yet to be announced.

Is ASAP Rocky the dad?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announced in January 2022 that they were expecting a child after they were photographed together in New York City.

In the image, Rihanna is wearing a long pink jacket which is unbuttoned, exposing her growing baby bump.

Who is ASAP Rocky?

ASAP Rocky (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers) is an American rapper, singer and record producer.

He was born on October 3, 1988 in Harlem, New York and he is a member of the hip hop collective ASAP Mob.

He is known for his hits including Praise The Lord (Da Shine), Fashion Killa and A$AP Forever.

How long have they been dating?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been friends since the rapper joined the Diamonds singer on tour in 2013 and later that year, Rihanna starred in his music video for Fashion Killa.

In December 2020, Page Six reported that the couple had finally made their relationship official after they were spotted at Beatrice Inn in New York City.

Do they live together?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a $13.8m mansion in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The couple has various homes in LA and New York but the property in Beverley Hills will be their family home.

The five-bedroom mansion is a mixture of contemporary and traditional, with a spa, pool, library and a state of the art gym.

Did ASAP Rocky cheat on Rihanna?

In April 2022, rumours began circulating that the rapper had cheated on his partner Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Amina broke her silence on the allegations through an Instagram post on April 15 which read: ‘I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

‘I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously.’

In the statement, Amina added that she decided to address the rumours after being reminded that 'we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits.’

She ended the post by saying: ‘Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.

‘While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I got back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’