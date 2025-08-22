Posh vs Portaloo: Look inside the two contrasting toilet set ups at Victorious Festival

Sophie Lewis

Published 22nd Aug 2025
While stood in the queue to get into Victorious, I overheard multiple people saying the posh loos swayed their decision in buying VIP tickets.

The three-day music event has a number of ticket options available with this year’s new Hideaway and Gardens up for grabs in the VIP ticket package.

But what is the main difference in the package? The most common answer I’ve heard is - the toilets. The VIP package offers ‘posh loos’, equipped with long vanity-type units, mirrors, ‘proper’ toilets and fancy handwash.

Meanwhile, the portaloo toilets are exactly as you would expect - cramped and busy - But there are a lot more of them dotted around the site with six different locations as well as accessible toilets.

