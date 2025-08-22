While stood in the queue to get into Victorious, I overheard multiple people saying the posh loos swayed their decision in buying VIP tickets.

But what is the main difference in the package? The most common answer I’ve heard is - the toilets. The VIP package offers ‘posh loos’, equipped with long vanity-type units, mirrors, ‘proper’ toilets and fancy handwash.

Meanwhile, the portaloo toilets are exactly as you would expect - cramped and busy - But there are a lot more of them dotted around the site with six different locations as well as accessible toilets.