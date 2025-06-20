Isle of Wight Festival: Discover epic pictures as Example and The Pigeon Detectives kick-start weekend

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

The first wave of campers arrived at the Isle of Wight Festival to kickstart a weekend of music.

Every year, the Isle of Wight Festival, which is taking place between June 19 to June 22, becomes home to more than 55,000 people.

The four day festival got off to a fabulous start yesterday as huge acts including The Smyths, Example, Rhythm of the 90s and The Pigeon Detectives took to the stage.

Across the weekend, festival goers will enjoy heaps of music and entertainment that promises to once again deliver unforgettable moments and memories that will last a lifetime.

The lineup will also feature the likes of Sting and Clean Bandit on Friday, The Script, Stereophonics, Busted and Razorlight on Saturday and Justin Timberlake, Jess Glynne and Olly Murs on Sunday.

For more information about the Isle of Wight Festival, click here.

Take a look at some epic pictures from the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival:

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Example performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

1. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Rhythm of the 90s performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Day Rutherford

2. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Rhythm of the 90s performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Day Rutherford

3. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: The Pigeon Detectives performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Day Rutherford

4. Isle of Wight Festival

