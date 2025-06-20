Every year, the Isle of Wight Festival, which is taking place between June 19 to June 22, becomes home to more than 55,000 people.
The four day festival got off to a fabulous start yesterday as huge acts including The Smyths, Example, Rhythm of the 90s and The Pigeon Detectives took to the stage.
Across the weekend, festival goers will enjoy heaps of music and entertainment that promises to once again deliver unforgettable moments and memories that will last a lifetime.
The lineup will also feature the likes of Sting and Clean Bandit on Friday, The Script, Stereophonics, Busted and Razorlight on Saturday and Justin Timberlake, Jess Glynne and Olly Murs on Sunday.
Take a look at some epic pictures from the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival: