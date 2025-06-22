Across the weekend, festival goers will enjoy heaps of music and entertainment that promises to once again deliver unforgettable moments and memories that will last a lifetime.

This weekend’s lineup will has featured the likes of Sting and Clean Bandit on Friday, The Script, Stereophonics, Busted and Razorlight on Saturday and Justin Timberlake, Jess Glynne and Olly Murs on Sunday.

Take a look at some epic pictures from the Isle of Wight Festival:

1 . Isle of Wight Festival Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sara Lincoln | Sara Lincoln Photo Sales

