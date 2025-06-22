Isle of Wight Festival: Thousands flock to legendary music festival with star studded lineup including Sting and Olly Murs

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 09:33 BST

Festival goers have embarked on a weekend of fabulous music from an incredible lineup including the likes of Sting.

Every year, the Isle of Wight Festival, which is taking place between June 19 to June 22, becomes home to more than 55,000 people.

Across the weekend, festival goers will enjoy heaps of music and entertainment that promises to once again deliver unforgettable moments and memories that will last a lifetime.

This weekend’s lineup will has featured the likes of Sting and Clean Bandit on Friday, The Script, Stereophonics, Busted and Razorlight on Saturday and Justin Timberlake, Jess Glynne and Olly Murs on Sunday.

For more information about the Isle of Wight Festival, click here.

Take a look at some epic pictures from the Isle of Wight Festival:

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sara Lincoln

1. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sara Lincoln | Sara Lincoln

Photo Sales
Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

2. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett | Sarah Louise Bennett

Photo Sales
Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Day Rutherford

3. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: Day one of the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Day Rutherford | Day Rutherford

Photo Sales
Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: The Pigeon Detectives performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

4. Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of people flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday to celebrate the start of the four day event. Pictured: The Pigeon Detectives performing at the Isle of Wight Festival Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett | Sarah Louise Bennett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireIsle of Wight FestivalIsle of Wight
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice