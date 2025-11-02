IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 | Brooke Palmer/HBO

IT: Welcome to Derry will continue with a new episode very soon 🎈📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennywise is back to terrify viewers again.

This new prequel moves the action back to the 1960s.

But when can you tune in?

IT: Welcome to Derry is preparing to scare up a new episode very soon. The horror prequel is being released weekly, just as the nights draw in.

Set decades before the horror films from the 2010s it brings viewers back to the fictional city of Derry, Maine. It follows a couple who moves to town in the 1960s just as children start to disappear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen King has promised that it is "terrifying" but when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 out?

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 | Brooke Palmer/HBO

Nothing says Halloween is here like a helping of terror from the master of horror himself - Stephen King. The show is a prequel to the blockbuster movies IT: Chapter One and Chapter Two, both of which are based on the author’s doorstopper novel.

The second episode was released early on streaming - HBO Max in America, Now TV/ Sky in the UK. It was made available to watch on Friday (October 31) as an early treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who watch on TV, it is set to be broadcast at 9pm ET on HBO on Sunday night (November 2), for those in the US. Welcome to Derry will be broadcast overnight at 2am on Sky Atlantic and repeated again at 9pm on Monday night (November 3), for those who want a more regular viewing experience.

The preview for episode two, via Radio Times , reads: “After joining Leroy at their new house in Derry, Charlotte is left with a strange feeling while running errands in town, and Will is teased on his first day of school.

“Later, Lilly faces pressure from all sides about what really happened at the cinema and Ronnie worries about her father's fate.”

Who is in the cast of IT: Welcome to Derry?

The horror series will take place 20 years before the events of the first movie, meaning that there will be lots of new faces. However, importantly, one familiar star is set to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Skarsgård will be reprising his role as the nightmare inducing clown Pennywise for the show. However he is not the only Stephen King returning for the show - Dick Hallorann from The Shining will also be showing up in this show.

For those who haven’t read the book, the character does appear in the original IT novel. He was one of the founders of The Black Spot, a bar for African-American soldiers.

The rest of the cast includes:

Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon

Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon

Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon

Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann

James Remar as General Shaw

Stephen Rider as Hank

Madeleine Stowe

Rudy Mancuso as Captain Pauly Russo

Clara Stack as Lilly

Amanda Christine as Ronnie

Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown

Recurring

Dean Yool

Alixandra Fuchs

Kimberly Norris Guerrero as Rose

Tyner Rushing

Dorian Grey

Thomas Mitchell

BJ Harrison

Peter Outerbridge

Shane Marriott

Chad Rook

Joshua Odjick

Morningstar Angeline

Stephen King delivers verdict on Welcome to Derry

Since Carrie first hit the big screen back in the 1970s, the blockbuster author has inspired plenty of movies and shows over the decades. Books like The Stand, Salem’s Lot, and The Shining have all had small screen adaptations - while he also wrote his own show with 1999’s Storm of the Century.

Before IT was turned into two blockbuster movies in the 2010s, the doorstopper novel was made into a TV miniseries in 1990. Tim Currie famously played the nightmare inducing clown Pennywise in the two-part programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the years, Stephen King has been vocal in both his support and critiques of adaptations of his books. He famously wasn’t a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining movie.

Fortunately, he seems to be a fan of this new TV show. In a post on Threads, the author wrote: “WELCOME TO DERRY is amazing. First episode is terrifying.”

See what Stephen King has had to say about the new IT TV series as he delivers his verdict. He has famously been vocal when it comes to his disappointment at some adaptations.