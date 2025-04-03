Jubilation as Portsmouth and Southsea car boot returns - dates, times and location

Anticipation is building as the popular Southsea car boot returns for yet another summer.

Taking place every weekly, the car boot sales will return to Castle Field from Sunday, April 20.

The car boot will take place in Duisburg Way, on the common by the Pier Road roundabout, from April 27 for the rest of the season.

A car boot sale in Southsea, April 2023. Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)A car boot sale in Southsea, April 2023. Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
A car boot sale in Southsea, April 2023. Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: "We're pleased to have the popular car boot sales back in Southsea this April.

They complement the range of regular events that we have in Southsea and raise funds for local charities and good causes."

The weekly sales will be weather permitting and will be open from 7am until 1pm every Sunday until September 28, with the exception of June 29.

Entry is free to bargain hunters and traders will be able to arrive from 6.30am to 7.30am with all of the profits going to local charities.

For more information about the Southsea car boot sale, click here.

