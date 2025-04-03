Jubilation as Portsmouth and Southsea car boot returns - dates, times and location
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place every weekly, the car boot sales will return to Castle Field from Sunday, April 20.
The car boot will take place in Duisburg Way, on the common by the Pier Road roundabout, from April 27 for the rest of the season.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: "We're pleased to have the popular car boot sales back in Southsea this April.
“They complement the range of regular events that we have in Southsea and raise funds for local charities and good causes."
The weekly sales will be weather permitting and will be open from 7am until 1pm every Sunday until September 28, with the exception of June 29.
Entry is free to bargain hunters and traders will be able to arrive from 6.30am to 7.30am with all of the profits going to local charities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.