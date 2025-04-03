Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anticipation is building as the popular Southsea car boot returns for yet another summer.

Taking place every weekly, the car boot sales will return to Castle Field from Sunday, April 20.

The car boot will take place in Duisburg Way, on the common by the Pier Road roundabout, from April 27 for the rest of the season.

A car boot sale in Southsea, April 2023. Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: "We're pleased to have the popular car boot sales back in Southsea this April.

The weekly sales will be weather permitting and will be open from 7am until 1pm every Sunday until September 28, with the exception of June 29.

Entry is free to bargain hunters and traders will be able to arrive from 6.30am to 7.30am with all of the profits going to local charities.