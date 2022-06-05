Southsea Common and the King George V playing fields in Cosham were turned into a sea of patriotism as people kicked back to enjoy the live music from entertainers throughout Sunday.

Locals donned Union clothes and waved flags to mark the momentous occasion that will go down in history, according to those at Southsea Common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca, four, and Owen, two, at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jeannie Simpson, of Southsea Singles, said: ‘It’s very exciting, I love a bit of a do. I feel sorry the Queen has missed a few things.

‘But the celebrations are incredible. This is history in the making and it’s nice to have the opportunity to be part of it. People will look back on this day and we can always say “we were there”.’

Jeannie’s friend Claire Gurd admitted she had shed a few tears such was the emotion of the occasion. ‘It’s lovely to be part of history and spend the day with amazing people,’ she said.

Shane Scott, 37, and Natalie Crane, 37, of Portchester, were enjoying the variety of live music and entertainment from adults and children on the stage. ‘It’s good to be here on such a special day and celebrate the Queen,’ Shane said.

Watching the perfromers at the Big Picnic. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Natalie added: ‘It’s a good atmosphere and nice for everyone to be brought together.’

Steve and Teresa Meade, both 64 and from Southsea, were wearing special jubilee T-shirts. ‘We’ve had so many people commenting, it’s fantastic. What she’s done is incredible. You have to come out and celebrate - you will never see such an occasion again,’ they said.

Meanwhile those at King George V playing fields in Cosham were also having fun.

Georgina Mitchell, 44, of Cosham, was enjoying the spectacle with her two daughters. She said: ‘It’s really good, we’re enjoying ourselves. My daughter is loving it.

Sue Flynn, 72, and Christine Love, 72, who have been friends since meeting at Havant Grammar School aged 11, pictured on Southsea Common Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

‘It’s a great atmosphere with the live bands. It’s a good tribute to the Queen. I love her and have so much respect for her.

‘Seventy years on the throne will never be beaten again. She is one of a kind.’

SEE ALSO: Street transformed with over order of bunting

Mayor Hugh Mason was at the event mingling with locals. ‘It’s been good to meet so many people. We’ve been invited to lots of parties and have tried to go to all of them,’ he said.

Jubilee celebrations at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Paulsgrove friends Helen Dillan, 47, and Donna Pike, 45, were full of praise for the Queen. ‘She’s amazing. Her loyalty to the country is incredible,’ Helen said.

‘It’s been a very good event with lots of live music.’

Rose Swatton, 46, of Cosham, said: ‘I love the Queen. It’s nice to have something in our area. The bands have been amazing.’

Steve and Julie Clasby, both 57, said: ‘It’s nice to bring everyone together. Some people might have been put off by the possibility of it raining but it’s a really good atmosphere.’

Meanwhile Hayley Ball, 40, of Wymering, was impressed with the turnout. ‘I did not expect as many people to be here for it,’ she said. ‘It’s been lovely, I’m really enjoying it.

‘I love the Queen. I think she has done so well. I don’t think 70 years on the throne will be beaten again.’

Arthur Tebbutt, five, with crown wearer Gene Tilbury, five Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Time Step Academy performing at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Relaxing at the Big Picnic. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Jack and Harry, both ,10 at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eliza, five, with her dad, Alex Duggan at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Belle, five, and Darla, two, at the King George V Playing Fields Picture: Habibur Rahman

Crowds gathered in front of the stage at the Big Picnic. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Daisy, the 'splurcher' (springer / lurcher cross) in full regalia at the Big Picnic. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Elaine Candler, 75, who attended a street party in Blackpool for the original coronation, with Ella Legate, 75, and Jackie Brock, 70, on Southsea Common Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Bridie Rothwell (38) with friend Donna Rogers (44). Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)