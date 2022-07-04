The bombshell entered the villa last night as viewers saw six new girls brought in to replace the female contestants who were sent to rival villa Casa Amour on Friday night (July 1).

The dating series has already seen plenty of drama this year but the new bombshells are sure to shake things up once more to see if the boys turn their heads.

Mollie Salmon is a new Love Island bombshell.

But who is Mollie Salmon and is she from Hampshire?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Mollie Salmon?

Mollie is a new bombshell who entered the Love Island villa last night.

How old is Mollie?

Mollie is 23 years old.

What is her job?

Before she entered the villa, Mollie worked as a make-up artist.

Is Mollie from Hampshire?

Mollie is from Southampton in Hampshire.

What is Mollie’s Instagram?

You can find Mollie on Instagram via @mollie_salmon.

Is Mollie interested in Luca Bish?

In last night’s episode (July 3), viewers watched as Mollie ‘pulled’ Luca for a chat.

The makeup artist spoke to the fishmonger about whether he was ‘married’ to his current partner Gemma before jokingly stating ‘that’s what divorce is for’, hinting that she is interested in the 23-year-old.

In an interview with ITV before she went on the show, Mollie said: ‘My top three are Jay, Davide, and Jacques but my number one is Jay.

‘They all look amazing but Jay is just carved from gold.

‘I’ve never seen abs sculpted like that, him and Davide.’

Why has Mollie decided to go on Love Island?

The makeup artist has decided to enter the Love Island villa as she is ‘terrible at picking men’.

Mollie said: ‘My mum got married at my age and my cousin is already engaged so she’s always told me how I should hurry up and find someone.

‘I’m terrible at picking men so I thought Love Island would do a better job than me!’

Who is currently coupled up on the show?

The current couples of Love Island 2022 are:

-Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

-Danica Taylor and Jay Younger

-Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

-Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

-Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill

-Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.