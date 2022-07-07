The bombshell may have only entered the Love Island villa on Sunday, June 3, but her time on the show has already come to an end following the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

Mollie, a 23-year-old makeup artist from Southampton, initially expressed an interest in Luca Bish, who is coupled up with Gemma Owen, before moving on to Davide Sanclimenti and Jacques O'Neill.

Mollie Salmon has left the Love Island villa.

Sadly, Mollie failed to be chosen by one of the original Love Island boys, leaving her single.

As the makeup artist is not part of a couple, she has been booted off the show with her time in the villa now over.

Mollie caused a stir on social media earlier this week after comments she made during her pre-recorded VT aired during Sunday night's episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

In the VT, she stated one of her ‘icks’ as she said: ‘I actually dated a boy with loads of allergies.

‘When you go to a restaurant and you can’t eat anything on the menu, and it’s really frustrating.’

After Mollie’s comment on the show, allergy charity Allergy UK took to social media platform Twitter to share their disappointment over the statement.

The charity tweeted: ‘We’re disappointed with statements made by a @LoveIsland contestant in Sun Ep of AfterSun re food allergies. It highlights why we need better awareness around the reality of living with allergies. We urge speaking up about allergies yet such attitudes make it harder to do so.’

The Love Island contestant’s family have now released a statement to apologise for the comments on her behalf.

On Instagram, the statement said: ‘On behalf of Mollie we’d like to apologise for any upset caused by the allergy comment made.

'This was not said with any bad intentions and wasn’t said to purposely be offensive or upset anyone. Mollie herself suffers from an allergy to seafood! Thank you for the continued love and support.’

Following Mollie's departure from Love Island, the new couples on the show include:

-Luca Bish and Gemma Owen

-Dami Hope and Summer Botwe

-Jay Younger and Chyna Mills

-Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

-Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge

-Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown

-Indiyah Polack and Deji Adniyi

-Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill

-Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove.