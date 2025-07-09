Watch the future of the WWE this weekend as NXT presents their latest PLE - The Great American Bash 2025!

Wrestling fans have an unbridled weekend of entertainment ahead of them.

Three WWE events, alongside an episode of WWE Smackdown, are scheduled to take place while AEW present their huge PPV, All In 2025.

But the first of this weekend’s huge events is set to be NXT Great American Bash 2025 - here’s everything you need to know about the brand, current champions and UK start time this weekend.

All Elite Wrestling will be presenting their huge All In event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The main event is set to see current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley (the artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose), defend the belt against 'Hangman' Page in a Texas Death Match.

But at the same time, the WWE is offering their latest NXT Premium Live Event – The Great American Bash – also on Saturday, July 12, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Adding to that, the day after is the upcoming all-female WWE Evolution 2025 PLE, on Sunday, July 13, also from Atlanta. And let's not forget the prime-time special Saturday Night's Main Event XL airing on NBC, also on Saturday, making Atlanta a true wrestling hub this weekend.

The WWE’s third brand returns with their big show this month, where the dominant NXT Champion Oba Femi defends his coveted crown against Pro Wrestling NOAH upstart Yoshiki Inamura. Also, look out for Blake Monroe (the former Mariah May), who will be looking to make an impact, while NXT North American Champion Ethan Page will also be in attendance.

There, to our knowledge, hasn’t been quite the weekend of wrestling since WrestleMania earlier this year. With SummerSlam set to be a two-night event in early August, pace yourselves, fellow wrestling fans – you could burn out real easily.

We’ve taken a look at the current NXT Champions to keep you up to speed ahead of this weekend’s Premium Live Event, alongside how you can watch along at home in the United Kingdom and the matches that have been confirmed after last night’s episode of NXT.

But first…

What is NXT?

The bright future of the WWE will once again be on show as NXT's Great American Bash is one of a number of huge wrestling shows taking place this weekend. | WWE

NXT is a professional wrestling brand operated by WWE, primarily serving as its developmental territory. It's where aspiring wrestlers hone their skills and gain experience before potentially moving up to WWE's main roster brands, Raw and SmackDown.

While serving as a proving ground for future Superstars, NXT has also evolved into a distinct, popular brand with its own unique identity, weekly television show, and championships.

Who are the current champions in NXT?

Heading into NXT Great American Bash 2025, these are currently the champions on the brand:

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is also defended on NXT alongside Raw and Smackdown; currently, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez hold the titles, after Perez subbed in for an injured Liv Morgan.

What matches have been announced for NXT Great American Bash 2025?

With the go-home episode of NXT in the book ahead of their next huge event, the following matches are scheduled to take place this weekend - though as always, the card is subject to change.

WWE NXT Great American Bash - matches confirmed

NXT Championship : Oba Femi (c) v Yoshiki Inamura

: Oba Femi (c) v Yoshiki Inamura NXT Women’s North American Championship : Sol Ruca (c) v Izzi Dame

: Sol Ruca (c) v Izzi Dame NXT North American Championship - Falls Count Anywhere : Ethan Page (c) v Ricky Saints

: Ethan Page (c) v Ricky Saints Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe v Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley

Je’Von Evans v Jasper Troy

Will the NXT Great American Bash be screened in the United Kingdom?

Indeed it will, but at a slightly earlier time owing to that day also seeing Goldberg’s final WWE match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will air on Netflix on July 12 2025 at 8pm BST.

Who do you think will come out victorious at this weekend’s big NXT event? Leave your predictions or fantasy booking scenarios by leaving a comment down below.