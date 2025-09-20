One Piece will be back with another episode this week 👀

One Piece’s Egghead Arc will continue this weekend.

New episodes are coming to Crunchyroll and Netflix.

But when exactly can you tune in - and to which episode?

One Piece is back on the great seas of streaming for a brand new episode. The iconic anime will be continuing this weekend.

The show has reached the Egghead Arc of the manga and the adaptation continues. Fans were caught out by a surprise break recently.

But fortunately the show is already back on track as usual. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of One Piece out?

One Piece is adapting the Egghead Arc in 2025 | Toei Animation

The show is currently adapting the manga’s mammoth Egghead Arc, which takes place on the titular Egghead Island. It has returned to its usual weekly schedule after a surprise break recently.

One Piece episode 1144 is set to be released on Sunday (September 21) on the popular streaming service Crunchyroll. It is due to come out at 4.45pm British time, which is 11.45am ET/ 8.45am PT.

For those who watch the show on Netflix, the show is a week behind and will be airing episode 1143 today (September 20). Episode 1144 will be released on the iconic streamer on September 27.

Who is behind the new One Piece anime?

The latest take on the show will be produced by Wit Studios, who are a bit of a household name in the anime world right now. They have produced works like the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Spy X Family and Vinland Saga.

It is set to be called The One Piece, to distinguish it from the currently airing original series. Netflix will be the home of the show.

Announced back in December 2023, the show will be directed by Masashi Koizuka. Netflix released an interview with the staff in August 2024, which did give a brief glimpse at some early designs.

