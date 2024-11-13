Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With December right around the corner, dozens of Christmas events are starting to be announced.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, so does the countdown to all of the festive events taking place across Hampshire - and the Portchester Christmas Light Switch On is one not to miss.

Taking place on Friday, November 29, the family friendly event will be one that everyone can get involved in and enjoy.

The fun will start at 4pm and people will be able to watch live performances from local schools, Abstract and The Wiggles, creating the perfect soundtrack to an evening packed with festive fun.

There will also be food available including dishes from Dotty’s Diner and the precinct will be transformed when the lights go on.