Things to do: Portsmouth International Kite Festival to return to Southsea Common - when and what is there
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crafts made from around the world will be flown over Southsea Common this weekend between July 27 and 28. The event attracts some of the worlds best kite-flyers every year.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “he annual Portsmouth International Kite Festival is always one of the most popular events of the year. There will once again be kites of all varieties, sizes and colours to wow the crowds, and so much more happening to keep people entertained at this free community event.”
People can visit the festival from 10am to 5pm. Crowds will be treated to tricks and synchronised displays to music. Special guests from Thailand are scheduled to take part with their own unique set of kites.
Huge three-dimensional dragons and Japanese style fighting kites are among the many unique crafts which people can see at the show, which is completely free to enter. A packed line-up of bands will play dulcet tones on the Common, with kite-making workshops for children, craft stalls and a paid funfair also available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.