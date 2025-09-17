The Full Monty at The Kings Theatre Picture: Steve Spurgin | Steve Spurgin

Side splitting laughter echoed through the stalls at the Kings as audiences were immersed in the spectacular musical that bares all.

I have to admit, the first few minutes of The Full Monty had me questioning whether I’d stumbled into a Magic Mike wannabe, after being faced with a gyrating, barely clothed actor prancing around the stage.

But, the saying ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ could not be more true in this instance, with this production proving to be the best amateur dramatics show I’ve ever seen - hands down.

With Jerry Lukowski, played by Nick Williams, the driving force behind the idea, the show brilliantly highlights the trials and tribulations of ‘real men’ trying to support their families.

Nick is nothing short of sensational with his extensive range of acting abilities as he quickly moves from energetic numbers with his friends, to heartfelt scenes alongside his son, played by Lyle Wren.

The audience’s compassion was palpable towards Jerry’s right hand man, Dave Bukatinsky, (Perry Ralls) as he held their attention with his struggles surrounding his masculinity and appearance.

Perry did his role justice with a number of touching scenes that complemented the emotional rollercoaster throughout.

All of the ‘strippers’ were wonderful. They all had monumental roles to play and did so in such a way that they created an effortless tale of friendship, which went down a treat.

Not to mention the men’s entourage - the wives and friends - who brought sass and sarcasm to the stage which perfectly complemented the performances. But on top of the fun, the girls also reveal the hardships of marriage, and the strains people face when financial hardship falls on their shoulders - and they were fabulous.

Each and every actor performed to their heart’s content and the orchestra blew me away, captivating the audience as they did so, prompting a standing ovation.

To end the musical with a bang, Phats & Small singer, Ben Ofoedu, who plays Horse, performed his iconic, and chart topping hit, Turn Around (Hey What’s Wrong With You), which had everyone on their feet boogying.

Cleverly directed, this show offers the entire package (literally), with hilarious one liners and light hearted numbers - and yet, male vulnerability with feelings of inadequacy are fantastically woven in. It’s a must see.

This production truly gives theatre-goers The Full Monty — heart, humour, and just the right amount of cheek.