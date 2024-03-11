Ryde Harbour Beach to host The Big Beach Weekender this summer - dates have been announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a year out due to the closure of Robin Hill last year, it has been confirmed that The Woodland Sessions, a series of multi genre outdoor summer shows, which ran successfully at the country park in 2021 and 2022, will relaunch this summer as The Big Beach Weekender.
Names such as comedians Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Marcus Brigstocke and Rich Hall, Katie Melua, Russell Watson, and Sigma & Dimension were just some of the acts that appeared at The Woodland Sessions.
Whilst acts have not been announced yet, three shows have been confirmed as taking place on consecutive evenings on Ryde Harbour Beach in July, with the support of Ryde Town Council. Big Beach Comedy will feature on Thursday, July 11, promising a line up of four top 'TV familiar' comedians, with the Big Beach Party the following night and Big Beach Dance rounding off the shows on Saturday July 13.
Keith Penny, event producer, said: “We’re delighted to be relaunching our shows in Ryde this summer. The Woodland Sessions were starting to build strong brand recognition and a high quality reputation, which proved attractive to Ryde Town Council when they heard we were looking for a new “exceptional setting”, and they have been truly supportive in making this happen.
“There is so much positive work going on in Ryde at the moment. The refurbishment of the pier, the travel interchange & esplanade, the successful bid for the £20m “levelling up” grant, and the redevelopment of 'department', are just a few examples. The town is starting to be recognised both on the Island and the mainland, as a creative, cultural hub and whilst we take nothing for granted, we hope our shows bring a new, welcome dimension that will become a core part of that in future years.”