Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Names such as comedians Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Marcus Brigstocke and Rich Hall, Katie Melua, Russell Watson, and Sigma & Dimension were just some of the acts that appeared at The Woodland Sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst acts have not been announced yet, three shows have been confirmed as taking place on consecutive evenings on Ryde Harbour Beach in July, with the support of Ryde Town Council. Big Beach Comedy will feature on Thursday, July 11, promising a line up of four top 'TV familiar' comedians, with the Big Beach Party the following night and Big Beach Dance rounding off the shows on Saturday July 13.

Keith Penny, event producer, said: “We’re delighted to be relaunching our shows in Ryde this summer. The Woodland Sessions were starting to build strong brand recognition and a high quality reputation, which proved attractive to Ryde Town Council when they heard we were looking for a new “exceptional setting”, and they have been truly supportive in making this happen.