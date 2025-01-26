Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ending of SAS: Rogue Heroes season two explained 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAS: Rogue Heroes season two finale is airing on BBC today.

The whole series is available to binge watch on iPlayer right now.

A lot was left hanging in the balance heading into the finale of season two.

Spoilers: This article includes spoilers for SAS: Rogue Heroes through to and including season two episode six.

The BBC’s romping historical drama SAS: Rogue Heroes is bringing the curtain down on its second series today (January 26). Fans have been able to binge watch the whole season from New Year’s Day but those who waited will catch it live on TV this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a lot up in the air heading into the final episode of series two. Including whether Lieutenant David Stirling would escape from his prisoner of war camp - and what would be next for the SAS boys after their successful sojourn in Italy.

Recap what happened in the final episode of SAS: Rogue Heroes season two episode six and break down how the season ended. Do not read further if you haven’t watched this episode as spoilers are below - that’s an order!

Did David escape from prison in Italy?

Lieutenant David Stirling has been a prisoner of war after getting captured at the end of season one. Throughout the second series he has been imprisoned at Forte Di Gavi in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous escape attempt was foiled earlier in the season - and he was put in solitary confinement. At the end of last week’s episode (January 19), David and the rest of the prisoners got news that the Italian fascist government had fallen.

In the season finale, David attempts to hide from the German forces who have arrived to secure the prisoners at Forte Di Gavi - with him telling a fellow prisoner they will be shipped off to Germany if they are caught. He hides in a ventilation shaft in an attempt to evade capture.

Jack O’Connell in SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 | BBC/Banijay Rights/Dino Sertovic

After initially avoiding detection, the Germans return with dogs and he is nearly caught - however they find another prisoner first. Creeping through the vent, David spots German soldiers showering and is again nearly caught after spotting a rat and struggling to remain silent as it clambered all over him.

Eventually, David sneaks down from his hiding spot and knocks out a lone German mid-shower. He pinches his outfit and pretends to be a German soldier but is caught and re-captured after a chase scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is then sent to Colditz Castle - the site of a prisoner of war camp in Germany.

What did the SAS get up to during the finale?

Following their adventures in Italy, the rest of the SAS: Rogue Heroes found themselves returning to the UK and going on leave back home. But it was not to last and they soon discovered that they will be deployed as paratroopers during the forthcoming Normandy invasion.

There are plenty of scenes of the men back on land, reuniting with family, going to a pub and throwing a sailor out of a window. Paddy Mayne goes fishing and talks to the ghost of Eoin McGonigal.

Colonel Bill Sterling is informed of the plans for the SAS team during the invasion of Normandy by Field Marshal Montgomery. He is told they will be dropped behind enemy lines 36 hours ahead of the invasion to attack coastal defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy is stopped running to London by a police officer in Northamptonshire, but ends up confiscating the copper’s bike to finish his journey. He makes it to London and is informed of the plan to invade Normandy by Sterling and questions it to a senior officer.

During a dinner meeting with the “grand old spy” Dudley Clarke, Paddy is informed that after his intervention the plans to drop the SAS behind enemy lines is being reconsidered by Montgomery. But Paddy doesn’t seem to believe the intel.

Sterling and Eve Mansour join the two at dinner, Dudley explains the plan for the Normandy invasion. He reveals that Eve will be working as the French liaison officer and then asks Sterling about rumours around his relationship with Eve.

It is revealed that an investigation has been opened into Sterling’s relationship with Eve - following his questioning of the plan for the SAS troops during the Normandy invasion. Sterling announces he is tendering his resignation of his command and leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the SAS team joins Paddy at the Ritz, a fight breaks out between them and the US marines after they are ordered to leave. The next morning they are dispatched to Scotland to train for the upcoming invasion of France.

What happened at the end of the episodes?

After a period of training for the invasion in Scotland, which includes practicing with rocket launches, the soldiers are loaded into planes and they take off for France. Paddy plays a record on the gramophone he took from Eve during the journey and the troops all join in singing.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

David is shown in his new prison at Colditz. The red light is switched on in the plane and the SAS boys prepare to jump and parachute. The date of 6th June 1944 is shown on screen - the date of the Normandy invasions.

And the episode ends. So fans will have to hope for season three to see what happens next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is SAS: Rogue Heroes based on a true story?

Each episode of the BBC show starts with the disclaimer that it is: “Inspired by true events… but be aware… this is Not a history lesson.”

So while the show takes place at a real moment in history - the second world war. It is still a fictional story.

What do you think of SAS: Rogue Heroes season two? Let me know your thoughts: [email protected].