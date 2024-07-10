Spanning across three floors with stunning views a silent disco is taking over one of the most iconic landmarks in the city.

The Spinnaker Tower, located in Gunwharf Quays, will be taken over by the Silent DJ's which will be heading to Portsmouth on Friday, July 12. There will be three dj’s to choose from: dj red, dj blue and dj green - all of which will take place on three levels. You can enjoy the event from the ground floor if you would rather keep your feet on the ground or you can venture up to deck one which will have views across the solent, access to the glass floor and a private bottle bar. If you are looking to take to the skies, the third disco option will be set in the VIP sky bar which will have an exclusive cocktail bar, high quality LED flashing headphones and a private VIP dj channel. The three DJ's, with years of big party experience, will light up the tower from within with a dynamic light display. The silent disco will consist of mixes from the 90s, 00s and current hits, making it a brilliant evening for all.