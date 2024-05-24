Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast: Spitfire to flyover Denmead as part of The Overlord Show
A spitfire will be performing a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast over Denmead and The Overlord Show on Sunday, May 26. This is currently scheduled to take place around 3.50pm however it is dependant on the weather and operational conditions.
At the time of writing the MET Office is forecasting a 50 per cent chance of rain around that time with wind gusts between 27 and 31 miles per hour. It will be worth keeping an eye on communications from The Overlord Show in case there are any changes.
The spitfire was key to the Allies war efforts in WWII, especially during the Battle of Britain. There are currently around 70 airworthy Spitfires in operation so it is always special to spot one in the air, especially for enthusiasts.
The Overlord Show is taking place in Denmead from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27 with tickets still available.
