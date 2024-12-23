Strictly’s Anton Du Beke brings the stars out at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FRESH from the Strictly final, popular judge Anton Du Beke brought his sparkling wit and Christmas magic to charm fans at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth.

With entertaining on-set tales from Strictly Come Dancing, lots of fun, amusement and, of course, impressive dancing, there was only one word to describe his performance: Fab-u-lous!

This wasn’t just going through his paces for the king of the ballroom: His on-screen TV character shone through as an all-round entertainer . . . and who knew he could sing?! Duetting with his secret weapon Lance Ellington – a Strictly vocalist with the silky, smooth voice of the best of cool crooners – Christmas with Anton Du Beke & Friends was the ideal way to start festivities.

Together with Paige Brooklyn Cook and, of course, a troupe of talented dancers, they led the packed audience through a medley of Christmas favourites – and had everyone on their feet to join in with the actions for a pantomime-style rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas.

From fast-paced jives to serene ballroom – with Anton appearing in a Santa outfit and even a Hawaiian grass skirt! – no one wanted the evening to end . . . least of all the star himself!

He only shone brightly in Portsmouth for a one-night show but tickets are already on sale for his return next year . . . though shush, keep that under your hat in case tickets sell fast!

Christmas with Anton Du Beke & Friends returns to the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth to bring more magic on Monday December 15 2025.

And for plenty more fun and entertainment in the meantime, see Pompey’s great family panto Dick Whittington at the Kings Theatre until December 31. The show stars EastEnders Lorraine Stanley as the evil Queen Rat, Britain’s Got Talent Winner George Sampson as Dick Whittington and the ever-unpredictable Jack Edwards as Dame Dolly, who is celebrating his 10th panto at The Kings as the self-proclaimed ‘fat man in a dress’. Returning to the Kings this year are also Pompey Panto favourites Jacob Bailey, Joe Rowntree, Imogen Bailey and Julia Worsley.