The Kings Theatre last staged Dick Whittington as its Pompey Panto back in 2020.

While it’s not unusual for the same-titled pantos to come around regularly, there’s a good reason for this one to be back in Southsea already.

That run was cruelly curtailed after just six shows thanks to changes in Covid lockdown rules, and even for those few performances audiences and cast had to be socially distanced, so it never got the audience it deserved. Perhaps there’s a sense of unfinished business there, perhaps it’s just me reading too much into things.

Since then, though, the Pompey pantos have gone from strength to strength. And one of the reasons is the team at the heart of these shows, not least the “fat man in a dress”, Jack Edwards. This is his 10th year in panto at The Kings, and it’s obvious why he keeps coming back – he owns the stage and the audience loves him.

This year he’s Dame Dolly, and her ‘man cam’ for finding a new husband from the audience is back – and updated for 2024, now it can read minds leading to plenty of fun audience interaction, and a very good sport in James, the chosen object of Dolly’s affections.

As for that bikini in act two, well, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to unsee that.

He’s ably accompanied by Joe Rowntree as Silly Billy, a seasoned hand at working the kids

There’s the usual array of silly and saucy, fart jokes, and jibes at Southampton, as well as some wonderful word play.

In that 2020 production Julia Worsley, another Pompey Panto regular, played Queen Rat. This time she gets to be Fairy Bowbells, which gives her a chance to show off her fantastic singing voice.

This year the villain of the piece is EastEnders star and local girl Lorraine Stanley, who gets to play up her Pompey credentials, and as is standard, chew scenery and have a whale of a time being booed by the audience.

George Sampson won Britain’s Got Talent back in 2008 when he was just 14 with his updating of the Gene Kelly Singin’ in The Rain routine. Since then he’s carved out a decent career in acting and musical theatre. Here he’s playing the title role, and he’s jolly good fun in the part, displaying a fine singing voice as well as the required comic timing.

Jacob Bailey has shone in a string of Kings’ productions this past year, Grease and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory among them, as well as Pirate Trev in last year’s Hook. This year he steps up as The Cat, and again does well – including holding his own with with Sampson in the inevitable, and impressive, dance routine.

It’s also nice to see Imogen Bailey return from that ill-fated outing in the same role of Alice Fitzwarren. Her vocals remain strong and has good chemistry with Sampson.

The set-pieces – The 12 Days of Christmas, the Ghostbusters bench sketch – are, naturally, present and correct (although it’s a shame that most of the loo rolls vanished into the orchestra pit early on, robbing us of some of the madness!).

And there’s also a bit of a surprise in the shipwreck sequence which gives Dame Dolly the chance to take flight... Sometimes in pantos, particularly those with ‘celeb’ casting, there might be a weak link. Thankfully that is not the case here.

And while Jack may be – rightly – celebrated for his 10th anniversary by Kings’ CEO Richard Pearce in a short presentation at the curtain call on press night, he doesn’t get the run of it this year – this is very much a team effort.

With this show, the road to The Kings is definitely paved with gold. Here’s to another 10 years. At least.

Tickets from £10. Until December 31. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/dick-whittington-panto-2024.