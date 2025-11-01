Halloween has come to Strictly Come Dancing. The sixth live show is upon us and the stars will be hitting the ballroom floor once again.

The remaining couples will be hoping to secure their spot on the show for another week, with a dance-off looming just around the corner. For the spooky special, the BBC has confirmed the list of songs set to feature.

The weekend will finish with yet another star waving goodbye to audiences. They will be the fifth to be eliminated - as the show continues its march towards the Glitterball Trophy.

But who has left the competition so far, including those who had to withdraw? See all of the exits here.

Remind yourself of what songs the celebrities will be dancing to this week for the Halloween special. From Beethoven to Charlie XCX and Lady Gaga - see the full list.

1 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I'll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

2 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

3 . Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon.