The fifth exit from Strictly Come Dancing series 23 has been confirmed 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing has sent home a fifth celeb.

The latest exit comes after Halloween Week.

But who was the star eliminated from the show?

A fifth celebrity has waltzed away from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor. The star was sent home after the latest dance-off this evening.

The judges handed out their first 40 of the season last night (November 1) as Halloween came to the beloved BBC show. It was a spook-tac-ular evening that was more treats than tricks!

One fan was ‘devastated’ by the latest exit but added that “it was the correct result sadly”. But what happened in tonight’s (November 2) recap show?

What did the leaderboard look like in Strictly week 5?

Strictly judges during Halloween week | BBC/Guy Levy

Things got all very ghoulish on the Ballroom floor as Halloween arrived on Strictly. It all made for spookily good entertainment.

One of the celebs scored a 40 for the first time in series 23 after a stunning performance. Read my recap from last night (November 1) to see the beat-by-beats.

But what exactly did the leaderboard look like after the judges scores in week 6? Here it is:

Lewis and Katya - 40

Karen and Carlos - 38

Alex and Johannes - 35

Amber and Nikita - 35

La Voix and Aljaž - 35

Vicky and Kai - 31

George and Alexis - 29

Balvinder and Julian - 28

Ellie and Vito - 27

Harry and Karen - 26

It was certainly crowded at the bottom of the leaderboard with five of the couples separated by just one point. Red-hot favourite George found himself at the bottom, after emerging as the frontrunner with the bookies before icons week.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

Once again the scoring is based on a mixture of the scores from the judges and the public vote. These two are combined together to give an overall score and that has been worked out, the celebrities who are the bottom of the table will face the dreaded dance-off.

When it comes to the dance-off, the decision to leave is left solely to the judges. However, in a twist for 2025, the head judge does not always have the casting vote - which will separate the two celebrities if the votes are tied after the dance-off.

For series 23, the casting vote is being rotated around the panel and for week five Anton Du Beke had it. But would he need to use it?

Who was in the dance-off in Strictly week 6?

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 | BBC

It was another first time star in the dance-off this week. Ellie Goldstein and Vito found themselves in the bottom two, which may not have been a surprise since they had low scores from the judges.

Once again, Balvinder Sopal found herself in the dance-off yet again - having previously been in the bottom two in week three and week four. Would she be saved again?

But fortunately for the bottom two, they still had a chance to save their spot in the competition. Taking to the ballroom floor once more, the couples performed their routine for week six once more.

Ellie and Vito did a Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga. Meanwhile, Balvinder and Julian took on a Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing in week 6?

Ellie is a trailblazing model, actor and influencer, who in 2023 made history as the first model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue. She said: "It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor." | BBC

Following the dance-off in tonight’s result show (November 2), Ellie Goldstein became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly series 23. The judges decided to save Balvinder and sent home the trailblazing model and actress instead.

Speaking after their exit, Ellie’s professional partner Vito Coppola said: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you, and you did really change my life so much.

“You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life?’ And now you (have) arrived.

“I’ve never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you’re my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”

