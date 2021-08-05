Bake Off winner, John Whaite, is the latest star to be announced in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up.

John Whaite, who won the BBC series in 2012, is set to Cha-Cha on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor as one half of the first all-male partnership on the show, it has been announced.

The chef from Chorley, Lancashire, is the fourth contestant confirmed for the hit BBC One show.

He follows in the footsteps of Nicola Adams, who last year was one half of the first female same-sex dance pairing, alongside Katya Jones.

So here’s everything you need to know about the latest Strictly contestant:

Who is the new Strictly star?

John Whaite’s claim to fame is winning The Great British Bake Off in 2012. Currently, he presents a weekly cooking segment on the Channel 4 Show, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He has also published five cookery books and owns his own cookery training school called John Whaite’s Kitchen.

How old is John?

John Whaite is 33 years old.

Who will he be competing against so far?

With the line-up announcements well underway, Whaite is the fourth star to be announced.

So far, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Robert Webb have been confirmed to be taking part in the 2021 series.

11 more contestants are yet to be announced.

What is he looking forward to most about Strictly?

Whaite said: ‘I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dancefloor on earth.‘What’s more exciting for me is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!’

What is his Instagram?

To keep up with his strictly journey, his Instagram is @john_whaite.

He has 103k followers on the social media platform.

