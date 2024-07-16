Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A whole host of activities have been organised at Fort Nelson this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several sessions have been planned at the fort at Portsdown Hill, including free build a fort sessions and an assault course. Elizabeth Puddick, public engagement manager, “It’s going to be an action-packed summer at Fort Nelson. The assault course is always a big hit with the children, and they will enjoy the special free weekend activities too.

“We’re really looking forward to giving our summer visitors a warm welcome to Fort Nelson.” Tickets for the children’s assault course, for those aged between five and 12, will cost £3.50 each. It will run daily from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, September 1.

Matt Scott-Joynt

A whole host of summer activities have been planned at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill for the summer holidays. | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free “Build the Fort sessions will be taking place every weekend during the school holidays, starting on July 27 and 28. Children will be given a chance to have a go at some of the fort’s navy challenges. Different themed activities are planned at the weekends, from building brick walls to creating arches for the Victorian fort.

The free sessions will rotate every weekend, starting at 10.30am, 11.30am,12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm. Lasting between 20 to 30 minutes, they are suitable for children between five and 12. Kids can get stamps for each of the activities for their passport, and will receive if all the sessions are completed during the holidays.

Famlies can also visit the new D-Day: A Portsmouth Story exhibition and the museum trail of 10 silhouettes of local heroes who served in D-Day. Visitors are advised to book free tickets in advance on the Royal Armouries website.