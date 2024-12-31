There have been several moments which residents can look back on as landmarks of 2024. Whether it was the emotional, poignant, shocking, exciting or breath-taking, photographers from The News Portsmouth captured several different images throughout the year.

From the city taking centre-stage for the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations to Pompey finally triumphing in League One after seven years of trying, memorable events shaped the past 12 months. Several residents decided to share their stories, with their likeness being placed in memory.

Here are a selection of images which some of our staff and freelance photographers - Sarah Standing, Habibur Rahman, Marcin Jedrysiak, Chris Moorhouse, Keith Woodland, Alex Shute and Matthew Clark - which they chose as the most memorable of the year.

1 . Portsmouth FC League One Champions A spectacular drone shot of fans invading the pitch after Pompey beat Barnsley 3-2 at Fratton Park - following a last minute header from Conor Shaughnessy - to secure themselves as champions of League One. | Marcin Jedrysiak

2 . HMS Queen Elizabeth HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on November 3, departing for training exercises. | Matthew Clark

3 . Horatio Horatio the dog sailing on a paddle board in Southsea on June 26, 2024. | Habibur Rahman