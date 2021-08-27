3. The D-Day Story, Southsea

The D-Day Story on Southsea seafront tells the story of the Normandy D-Day landings and is a great museum for all the family. It will be closed on Friday August 27 and only open for Victorious ticketholders on Saturday and Sunday but will be fully open on Monday August 30. It was rated 4.6 out of five from 1,329 reviews on Google.

Photo: Contributed