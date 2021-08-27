While the main draw in Portsmouth this weekend will be Victorious Festival, we've put together a list of attractions and places to visit if you're not attending the musical event.
Whether you fancy museum hopping, or a stroll along a beach, this list will cater to every need this bank holiday.
Here's 10 things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend, according to Google reviews.
1. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, located in the HM Naval Base, will take you back in time as you visit HMS Victory, HMS Warrior and many other navy ships. It was rated 4.7 out of five from 11,092 reviews on Google.
Photo: Andrew Matthews
2. Little Woodham Living History Village, Gosport
Little Woodham is a living museum that is dedicated to recreating a mid-seventeenth century life in a rural village. It was rated 4.6 out of five from 188 reviews on Google.
Photo: Ian Hargreaves
3. The D-Day Story, Southsea
The D-Day Story on Southsea seafront tells the story of the Normandy D-Day landings and is a great museum for all the family. It will be closed on Friday August 27 and only open for Victorious ticketholders on Saturday and Sunday but will be fully open on Monday August 30.
It was rated 4.6 out of five from 1,329 reviews on Google.
Photo: Contributed
4. Portchester Castle, Portchester
Portchester Castle is a medieval fortress that boasts views of Portsmouth Harbour and the surrounding area. It was rated 4.6 out of five from 3,264 reviews on Google
Photo: Simon Frost