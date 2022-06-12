The Garden Show at Stansted Park has been a summer highlight for over 28 years.

Starting on Friday it has been running throughout the weekend in Rowland’s Castle – with today being the last day.

June, who was travelling from Eastleigh to attend the show, said: ‘I absolutely love it.

‘This year is more important because we’ve just had our garden all made over and we are looking for some special plants.’

You can see all of our best photos from Saturday at the Garden Show in our gallery below!

Jason Clarke at The Garden Show at Stansted.

Carly Trapani of Southsea has bought roses.

Faces in the crowd at The Garden Show at Stansted.

Margaret Helsabeck and Brigitte Gerhard, right.