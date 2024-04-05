Mill Cottage Farm’s mobile petting farm event came to Port Solent on Thursday, April 4 from 11am to 4pm and visitors were invited to get up close to donkeys, sheep, ducklings, goats and more. The popular experience is based in Holybourne near Alton, Hampshire . The event came as part of Port Solent’s roster of events this Easter break including the return of its popular Kids Club .

A description of the services offered by the company on the Mill Cottage Farm website reads: “We are specialists in taking a variety of animals out to schools, playgroups and residential homes as an educational and recreational experience for all ages. We believe hands on activities are the best way to learn about animals and to teach respect for living things. In schools we can deliver a great deal of the science and maths curriculum through our sessions and have the skills to pass our knowledge onto children.”