13 pictures of Port Solent's Easter holidays Mill Cottage Farm mobile farm event as children meet adorable animals

Children were delighted to meet adorable farmyard animals as a popular mobile petting farm returned to Portsmouth.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Apr 2024, 17:08 BST

Mill Cottage Farm’s mobile petting farm event came to Port Solent on Thursday, April 4 from 11am to 4pm and visitors were invited to get up close to donkeys, sheep, ducklings, goats and more. The popular experience is based in Holybourne near Alton, Hampshire. The event came as part of Port Solent’s roster of events this Easter break including the return of its popular Kids Club.

Portsmouth families have enjoyed meeting the Mill Cottage Farm animals at previous Port Solent events as well as at Fort Solent.

A description of the services offered by the company on the Mill Cottage Farm website reads: “We are specialists in taking a variety of animals out to schools, playgroups and residential homes as an educational and recreational experience for all ages. We believe hands on activities are the best way to learn about animals and to teach respect for living things. In schools we can deliver a great deal of the science and maths curriculum through our sessions and have the skills to pass our knowledge onto children.”

Here are 13 wonderful pictures of the exciting family event:

Big crowds around the very popular ducklings at the Mill Cottage Farm Experience in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter

1. Petting farm returns to Port Solent

Big crowds around the very popular ducklings at the Mill Cottage Farm Experience in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Ducklings meeting children at the event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter

2. Petting farm returns to Port Solent

Ducklings meeting children at the event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Exhibitor Holly Farr (30) with one of the Guinea pigs on show at the Easter event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter

3. Petting farm returns to Port Solent

Exhibitor Holly Farr (30) with one of the Guinea pigs on show at the Easter event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

A donkey at the Easter event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter

4. Petting farm returns to Port Solent

A donkey at the Easter event in Port Solent.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

