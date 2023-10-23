Children across Portsmouth were encouraged to explore what it means to be “Pompey” in a scheme launched by the city’s lord mayor and lady mayoress.

On the day itself and on Thursday, October 19, they enjoyed activities like making their own Spinnaker Towers, learning about the history of their city and getting an insight into what mayors and mayoresses do.

The Mary Rose Trust and Portsmouth Museum provided educational resources for the childrens’ activities and each school was given a family ticket for the D-Day Story to distribute through raffles and competitions.

Money raised through fundraising will go towards Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Home Start and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

Here are 15 pictures of children having fun on “Proud to be Pompey Day”:

1 . Proud to be Pompey Day 2023 Italia Mai, aged 5, dressed as John Westwood. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Proud to be Pompey Day Morgan Crotty, 6, from Copnor dressed as Southsea Common's annual Beach Dubbin' festival. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Proud to be Pompey Day 2023 Pictured is: (l-r) Brody Riordan, Lara Pic, Freddie Ryan and Joseph Mulholland from St Swithun's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales