News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

15 superb pictures of Portsmouth children celebrating their heritage for Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress' "Proud to be Pompey Day"

Children across Portsmouth were encouraged to explore what it means to be “Pompey” in a scheme launched by the city’s lord mayor and lady mayoress.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:28 BST

Youngsters dressed in blue, themed costumes – from Pompey football fan John Portsmouth Football Club Westwood to the Beach Dubbin’ festival – in their celebration of the city on Friday, October 20. “Proud to be Pompey Day”, launched by councillor Tom Coles and Nikki Coles as part of the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Charity Appeal, saw roughly a third of Portsmouth’s infant, junior and primary schools take part.

NOW READ: "Proud to be Pompey" launched to celebrate city's heritage

On the day itself and on Thursday, October 19, they enjoyed activities like making their own Spinnaker Towers, learning about the history of their city and getting an insight into what mayors and mayoresses do.

The Mary Rose Trust and Portsmouth Museum provided educational resources for the childrens’ activities and each school was given a family ticket for the D-Day Story to distribute through raffles and competitions.

Money raised through fundraising will go towards Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Home Start and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

Here are 15 pictures of children having fun on “Proud to be Pompey Day”:

Italia Mai, aged 5, dressed as John Westwood.

1. Proud to be Pompey Day 2023

Italia Mai, aged 5, dressed as John Westwood. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Morgan Crotty, 6, from Copnor dressed as Southsea Common's annual Beach Dubbin' festival.

2. Proud to be Pompey Day

Morgan Crotty, 6, from Copnor dressed as Southsea Common's annual Beach Dubbin' festival. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pictured is: (l-r) Brody Riordan, Lara Pic, Freddie Ryan and Joseph Mulholland from St Swithun's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Proud to be Pompey Day 2023

Pictured is: (l-r) Brody Riordan, Lara Pic, Freddie Ryan and Joseph Mulholland from St Swithun's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Tom and Nikki Coles with pupils at Swithun's School Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Proud to be Pompey Day 2023

Pictured is: The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Tom and Nikki Coles with pupils at Swithun's School Catholic Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lord MayorPompeyPortsmouthYoungsters