18 glorious pictures from Goodwood Revival 2022 as car enthusiasts converge on race meeting
CAR enthusiasts have flocked to a historic race meeting this weekend.
Goodwood Revival 2022 saw celebrities and racing heroes converging on the motor circuit at Goodwood Estate in Chichester.
The meeting celebrities cars and other vehicles from the 1960s.
It is the 24th time the motoring celebration has been held.
Famous faces who attended include ex-Formula One world champion Damon Hill, comedian Rowen Atkinson, Jodie Kidd, and radio presenter Chris Evans.
Family fun was had by all as they dressed to impress in period costume, and watched classic cars race around the track.
Here are 18 pictures from yesterday actions.
