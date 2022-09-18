News you can trust since 1877
Sonny and Freddie play aeroplanes at Goodwood Revival 2022.

18 glorious pictures from Goodwood Revival 2022 as car enthusiasts converge on race meeting

CAR enthusiasts have flocked to a historic race meeting this weekend.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 3:24 pm

Goodwood Revival 2022 saw celebrities and racing heroes converging on the motor circuit at Goodwood Estate in Chichester.

The meeting celebrities cars and other vehicles from the 1960s.

It is the 24th time the motoring celebration has been held.

Famous faces who attended include ex-Formula One world champion Damon Hill, comedian Rowen Atkinson, Jodie Kidd, and radio presenter Chris Evans.

Family fun was had by all as they dressed to impress in period costume, and watched classic cars race around the track.

Here are 18 pictures from yesterday actions.

Be sure to click through all the pages to see the entire photo gallery.

1. Goodwood Revival 2022

A great day at 2022 Goodwood Revival.

Photo: Peter Langdown Portsmouth News

2. Goodwood Revival 2022

Pictured:Lincoln Redding in a newspaper stand. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Goodwood Revival 2022.

Left to right Daniela, Denise and Sally enjoy Goodwood Revival 2022.

Photo: Peter Langdown Portsmouth News

4. Goodwood Revival on Saturday 17th September 2022 Pictured:Robert and Alannah Neville and Ethan 9 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Robert and Alannah Neville and Ethan, nine. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Chichester
