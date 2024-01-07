18 lost Portsmouth shops our readers miss the most
Over the years our high streets have transformed as the shops that make them special have chopped and changed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th May 2020, 17:17 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT
Some, more than others, held a special place in your hearts – so we’ve compiled a round-up of 25 of the closed Portsmouth shops we would like to visit one final time. Some have been absent from the city for years, while other shut more recently.
Honourable mentions – which we couldn’t find pictures for – were: Chelsea Girl, Trotters, EW Burnett & Sons, Snob, Faith, Hargreaves Sports, Frank Whitcomb's and Ravel. Which of all these do you miss the most?
