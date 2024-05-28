19 perfect Portsmouth places to spend a rainy day this half term including Fort Nelson and the Historic Dockyard

By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 14:56 BST
The Met Office has forecast some miserable weather – so we’ve put together a list of activities to help you beat the rainy day blues.

Even on a miserable day, Portsmouth is blessed with a wide variety of tourist attractions perfect for families. The park may not be the best place to take your child this half term, but there are so many other options to keep them entertained.

Here are 19 places in Portsmouth to visit on a rainy day:

With its tunnels and indoor museum area, Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is the perfect place to visit all year round. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson

For those willing to brave the wet weather, there are plenty of fun family walks in the Portsmouth area including Foxes Forest and Queen Elizabeth Country Park near Petersfield.

The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.netPicture: Sarah Standing

The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.netPicture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

