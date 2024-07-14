Families and children were enjoying the groovy beats and glorious sunshine at Tournerbury Golf Centre.
Emcee Marcus kept the festival in full flow, with music acts including The Hedgehogs, Tasmin Escott from Starstruck, Electric Eden, Timeless, The Henrys, The Spoils, St Lundi and Matt “Blessed” Stevens all performing.
The event was thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages, with pedal go-karts, frisbee golf, play area, face painting, mini golf, bouncy castle, inflatable assault course and more on offer to visitors.
