One of Hayling Island’s premier music festivals was in full swing yesterday.

Families and children were enjoying the groovy beats and glorious sunshine at Tournerbury Golf Centre.

Emcee Marcus kept the festival in full flow, with music acts including The Hedgehogs, Tasmin Escott from Starstruck, Electric Eden, Timeless, The Henrys, The Spoils, St Lundi and Matt “Blessed” Stevens all performing.

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages, with pedal go-karts, frisbee golf, play area, face painting, mini golf, bouncy castle, inflatable assault course and more on offer to visitors.

Here are 23 pictures from Saturday's event.

Mum and children dancing. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-11)

Mum and children dancing. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-11) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Hedgehogs. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-23)

The Hedgehogs. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sam Hayward, left, and her daughters, Jazz and Amber, right. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-21)

Sam Hayward, left, and her daughters, Jazz and Amber, right. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Mums and children dancing. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-14)

Mums and children dancing. Wave Festival, Tournerbury Golf Centre, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-14) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

