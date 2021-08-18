Preparations Victorious Festival 2021 on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

6 photos show how Southsea is being transformed ahead of Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival is set to kick off in Portsmouth next week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:06 pm

The musical extravaganza will start on Friday, August 27 and run through to Sunday, August 29.

It will feature the likes of Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood, Manic Street Preachers and many more.

Pictures show that the preparation is underway in Southsea ahead of the event next week.

