6 photos show how Southsea is being transformed ahead of Victorious Festival

The musical extravaganza will start on Friday, August 27 and run through to Sunday, August 29.

It will feature the likes of Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood, Manic Street Preachers and many more.

Pictures show that the preparation is underway in Southsea ahead of the event next week.

You can see the photos in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Victorious Festival Preparations Victorious Festival 2021 on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Buy photo

2. Victorious Festival Preparations Victorious Festival 2021 on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Buy photo

3. Victorious Festival Preparations Victorious Festival 2021 on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Buy photo

4. Victorious Festival Preparations Victorious Festival 2021 on Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Buy photo