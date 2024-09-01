Jade Phillips and dogs at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.Jade Phillips and dogs at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.
Adorable dogs flock to Dachshunds festival in Fareham and win fabulous prizes - pictures

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 15:40 BST
Animal lovers and their fur babies flocked to a fabulous dog festival this weekend.

The first ever Hampshire Dachs-Fest 2024 took place on Saturday at Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, Fareham. Owners and their pooches were treated to a whole host of activities.

This included the dog show, where residents and their pets won amazing prizes donated by other businesses. The festival was organised by Harriet Newman-Rose, a canine behaviourist and dog trainer.

Money was raised for The Red Foundation, an organisation which supports and rescues Dachshunds in emergency situations. Alongside the dog show, there were a range of food stalls with people enjoying live music, a raffle and tombola. Here are a selection of adorable dogs and happy owners from the festival.

Bella at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.

1. Dachshunds Festival

Bella at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark

Pretzel, Crumpet, Strudel and Waffle at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.

2. Dachshunds Festival

Pretzel, Crumpet, Strudel and Waffle at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark

Bea and her dog Spud at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.

3. Dachshunds Festival

Bea and her dog Spud at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark

Obi at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington.

4. Dachshunds Festival

Obi at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark

