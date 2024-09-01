The first ever Hampshire Dachs-Fest 2024 took place on Saturday at Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, Fareham. Owners and their pooches were treated to a whole host of activities.

This included the dog show, where residents and their pets won amazing prizes donated by other businesses. The festival was organised by Harriet Newman-Rose, a canine behaviourist and dog trainer.

Money was raised for The Red Foundation, an organisation which supports and rescues Dachshunds in emergency situations. Alongside the dog show, there were a range of food stalls with people enjoying live music, a raffle and tombola. Here are a selection of adorable dogs and happy owners from the festival.

1 . Dachshunds Festival Bella at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2 . Dachshunds Festival Pretzel, Crumpet, Strudel and Waffle at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3 . Dachshunds Festival Bea and her dog Spud at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales