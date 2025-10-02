With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this autumn to enjoy the changing season.
And the great news is so many of them are right near a fabulous cosy pub where you can pop in for a drink afterwards - or even indulge in a roast dinner.
Here we look at 13 fabulous local walks and our pick of the pubs you can visit at the same time!
1. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. It really is special at this time of year. And luckily on your way home just a short drive down the A3 is the Red Lion at Charlton which has great food, a cosy feel - as well as fantastic views! | The News/Sam Moore Photo: The News/Sam Moore
2. Staunton Country Park
This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood. And if you fancy a pub visit on your way home then the fabulous Heron is only a few minutes down the road! It had a great affordable menu and fabulous staff to welcome you. | The News
3. Holly Hill Woodland Park
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. On your way home The Bold Forester is the perfect place to stop off for a cosy drink, fabulous platters - or something from their grill! | The News
4. Portchester Castle
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore all year round. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast! But the added bonus is that there is a great pub within walking distance of the castle carpark. The dog-friendly Cormorant Pub & Restaurant has great food and a lovely warming atmosphere. Perfect after an Autumn walk! | The News