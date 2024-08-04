Beach Dubbin’, the annual not for profit Volkswagen and classic vehicle event, took place on Southsea Common today (August 4). People have been donating as much as they can for various charities and local good causes – with the free to attend event being one of the key dates in the Portsmouth motoring calendar.

A spokesperson previously said: “We attract all kinds of Volkswagens - aircooled, watercooled, vintage, modern, plus lots of other vintage and classic vehicles. As well as lots of amazing car clubs who all exhibit their vehicles for the public to marvel at. We are all about feeding back into the local area and we are proud that most of our traders and caterers are from the Hampshire area. We are proud to support our local community and independent businesses, as they have always supported us.”

Good causes supported include Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, as well as other community projects. Here are several pictures from the event. The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

Beach Dubbin' The Beach Dubbin' Volkswagen fiesta on Southsea Common today (August 4).

Beach Dubbin' Paula le Marechal and her VW van at the Beach Dubbin' Volkswagen fiesta on Southsea Common today (August 4).

Beach Dubbin' John Power and his VW at The Beach Dubbin' Volkswagen fiesta on Southsea Common today (August 4).

Beach Dubbin' A VW van in the style of the Scooby Doo mystery machine at The Beach Dubbin' Volkswagen fiesta on Southsea Common today (August 4).