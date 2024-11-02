Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dust off your lederhosen because Oktoberfest is returning to the city... today.

The festival will be taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall today (November 2) - and it is anticipiated to be an epic event. The festival has previously been a hit over the past few years and it will offer a combination of music, food and drink.

Food including bratwurst and pretzels will be up for grabs and there will be a range of drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their blend of ‘oompop’, support bands and DJs will perform across the two sessions.

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest Portsmouth, said: “With two huge sessions of even more singing, dancing, beer and food than ever before, this will be our biggest year yet.” The day will be divided into two sessions: the afternoon session, which will take place between 12noon and 5pm, and the evening session, which will be between 6pm and 11pm.