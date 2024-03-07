Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowl Central opened on Friday, March 10 2023 in Market Quay, Fareham at the site of the former Adastra’s nightclub. The five-lane bowling alley created more than 30 jobs and aims to provide ‘premier entertainment’ to the area, with its mix of games and drinks served from a coktail bar.

Bowl Central has opened in Market Quay, Fareham.

This Friday (March 8), visitors can enjoy discounted games and drinks as well as some other treats to celebrate the occassion.

Business manager Gavin Mills said: "The word is spreading to the community now and things have picked up since Christmas. Trade has been very positive and progressive over the year. We're really proud.

Pictured is: (l-r) Lucy Sharpe, pins member, Belinda Matthews, bar supervisor, Gavin Mills, manager, Kurt Standish, bar manager, Justin Cowley, supervisor, Emily Capell, prizes supervisor and Emma Albury, pins and prizes customer assistant.

"It's a business that we knew the local community wanted, following the closure of the bowling alley in Fareham some years ago now. It's great to be able to bring it back."

Customers who visit Bowl Central from 6pm on Friday will get a glass of prosecco on arrival, free tasters of pizza. Bowling will be discounted by 25 per cent for walk-in customers, cocktails will be two for the price of one and A.R darts will be rduced to £9.99 for an hour's play. Game cards for the venue's arcade will be topped up by 33 per cent on top of what customers pay in. In addition, all other drink will be 25 per cent off.