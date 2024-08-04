The 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea was be celebrated on Saturday (August 3). Residents gathered to watch role-players showcase what happened over a century ago in Castle Road and on Southsea Common.

Guests were greeted with an immersive Victorian experience, and a documentary shown at The Barley Mow pub in Castle Road. While not widely known, the Battle of Southsea was a four day riot which happened after the ancient right of way between Old Portsmouth, the Pier, and Southsea Common was barriered off from the public by the Pier Company in 1874. The action had not been authorised by Portsmouth Council and local residents reacted angrily to being blocked off from access to the Common.

The four day struggle culminated in victory for local residents with the right to public access remaining to this day. In the build up to the anniversary a team of dedicated volunteers have been working to uncover stories around the event and the people that took part.

Open Ya Mouth CIC hosted the event which was made possible by funding from the National Lottery, with further support being provided by Portsmouth City Council. People also learnt more about The Battle of Southsea Historical Society at the event. The News visited the show and took some pictures of what happened.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Battle of Southsea Re-enactment participants at the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea on August 3. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2 . Battle of Southsea Re-enactment participants at the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea on August 3. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3 . Entertainment at Battle of Southsea Entertainment at the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea on August 3. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales