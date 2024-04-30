Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gunwharf Quays has announced that it is partnering with The British Street Food Awards to host the Southern heats of the competition for the fourth consecutive year. Foodies can taste some of the region’s finest cuisine at the event when it runs on Saturday, June 8 from 12pm to 8pm and on Sunday, June 9 from 12pm to 5pm in The Plaza at Gunwharf Quays. Traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend.

The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany. Next year, the winners will form a European team to take on the winners of the USA Street Food Awards.

New vendors for this year include Sourdoughlicious, creators of Neapolitan pizza, along with Dirty Boy Burgers, and Flats who are known for their Canadian-inspired vegan doughnuts. Further finalists of the Southern heat include Portsmouth’s own Justasia, specialists in Halal Filipino cuisine.

Guests will also be invited to enjoy a cocktail or local beer while listening to live DJ’s at the Bone Bar, which is new for 2024 and provided by Southsea’s own Coastguard Studio. The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009, as a way for up-and-coming street food traders to showcase their mouth-watering skills while celebrating the street food movement.

The Bone Bar, which is new for 2024 and provided by Southsea’s own Coastguard Studio.

They’re part of the largest food competition in the world, now including 16 European countries and the USA and have played a big part in making street food accessible to everyone.

This year’s head judge will be Andrew Du Bourg, Head Chef at Elderflower Restaurant in the New Forest.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting the British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays. This event is something we always look forward to, as we can come together to celebrate the region’s immense talent. We can’t wait to try all the delicious dishes that will be on offer and find out which Southern vendor will be crowned the winner.”