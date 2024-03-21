Cascades Portsmouth shopping centre hosting Easter "egg-stravaganza" with chance to win £100 toy voucher
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cascades, home to almost 60 high street favourites and specialist independents, has some "egg-citing" events to look forward to from Good Friday. There will be a competition in the centre from March 29 to April 1 to "guess the eggs in the box" for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30.
Also, over that weekend, an Easter Trail will see visitors to collect a map from Toytown and embark on a journey to eight shops. They can collect stamps along the way to earn a free children’s hot chocolate at Boswell’s. The offer is limited to one per child on completion of the trail.
The events do not end there, with Easter Badge Making taking place in the Repair Café on Thursday, April 4 from 1-3pm. Badges cost 50p and proceeds will go to charity. Finally, a "Golden Chocolate Challenge" will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10am-3pm. Enter the crystal maze-style globe and find the golden ball for the chance to win a £100 Toytown voucher.
Cascades Shopping Centre opens from 8am to 6pm (Monday to Saturday) and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. It is closed on Easter Sunday, March 31.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.