Cascades Portsmouth shopping centre hosting Easter "egg-stravaganza" with chance to win £100 toy voucher

A Portsmouth shopping centre will host a cracking selection of Easter events for all the family during the upcoming two-week school holiday.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cascades, home to almost 60 high street favourites and specialist independents, has some "egg-citing" events to look forward to from Good Friday. There will be a competition in the centre from March 29 to April 1 to "guess the eggs in the box" for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30.

Also, over that weekend, an Easter Trail will see visitors to collect a map from Toytown and embark on a journey to eight shops. They can collect stamps along the way to earn a free children’s hot chocolate at Boswell’s. The offer is limited to one per child on completion of the trail.

Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter.Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter.
Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events do not end there, with Easter Badge Making taking place in the Repair Café on Thursday, April 4 from 1-3pm. Badges cost 50p and proceeds will go to charity. Finally, a "Golden Chocolate Challenge" will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10am-3pm. Enter the crystal maze-style globe and find the golden ball for the chance to win a £100 Toytown voucher.

Cascades Shopping Centre opens from 8am to 6pm (Monday to Saturday) and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. It is closed on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Related topics:PortsmouthEaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.