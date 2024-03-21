Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cascades, home to almost 60 high street favourites and specialist independents, has some "egg-citing" events to look forward to from Good Friday. There will be a competition in the centre from March 29 to April 1 to "guess the eggs in the box" for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30.

Also, over that weekend, an Easter Trail will see visitors to collect a map from Toytown and embark on a journey to eight shops. They can collect stamps along the way to earn a free children’s hot chocolate at Boswell’s. The offer is limited to one per child on completion of the trail.

Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter.

The events do not end there, with Easter Badge Making taking place in the Repair Café on Thursday, April 4 from 1-3pm. Badges cost 50p and proceeds will go to charity. Finally, a "Golden Chocolate Challenge" will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10am-3pm. Enter the crystal maze-style globe and find the golden ball for the chance to win a £100 Toytown voucher.