A colourful new sensory room has been opened at Exploria in Southsea to provide a stimulating and inclusive play space for young children of all abilities.

The new sensory room features musical touch pads, liquid floor tiles, soft blocks and shapes, calming sensory lighting, a trampoline, a mini climbing wall, and much more. It offers an engaging environment where children can interact, explore, and enjoy sensory-rich activities.

Funded by Portsmouth City Council and operated by BH Live, the facility is designed to enhance exploration, sensory development, and fun and complements Exploria’s original sensory room, which remains a popular attraction, offering exciting lights, sounds, and interactive touch features.

Pictured is: (l-r) Cllr Matthew Winnington, for community, wellbeing, health and care, cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, John Workman, CEO of BH Live and Rob Cunningham, leisure and business director for BH Live. Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-978) | Sarah Standing

Designed in partnership with occupational therapists from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, the new sensory room has been created with accessibility in mind, ensuring it meets the needs of all Little Explorers, including those with additional needs.

Entry to both sensory rooms is included in Exploria’s weekly SEN Play and SEN Play & Bounce sessions, as well as Play & Bounce and Weekday Play sessions for under-2s and 2-8-year-olds.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said:“It's great we've been able to provide a second sensory room at Exploria. It will give even more children access to a space designed to encourage learning, play, and social interaction in a safe and engaging environment.”

Pictured is: City Cllr Matthew Winnington, for community, wellbeing, health and care. Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-987) | Sarah Standing

On behalf of BH Live, Rob Cunningham, Director of Leisure and Business Development shared: “The new sensory room is a fantastic addition to Exploria’s fun-filled facilities. We hope this will encourage more young people across the city to explore what’s on offer at the centre, creating a safe space for visitors to learn and play.”

Play & Bounce sessions are also included in selected BH Live Active Family and Junior membership packages.

Sessions can be booked online at exploria.org.uk.