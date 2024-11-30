Emsworth was illuminated on Friday, November 29 as Santa Clause switched on the festive lights in St Peter’s Square. The event included community carol singing as well as Santa’s grotto.

The town also unveiled the famous Lobster Pot Christmas Tree that has been constructed on the Quay once again this year. People were able to enjoy the goods sold at local stalls littered around the square, including Treagurst Butchers who helped keep attendees full and warm.

With the festive season now in full swing there are more events to look forward to. Emsworth will be hosting its Christmas Market Day on December 21 with carols being sung around the Lobster Pot Christmas Tree.

Here are 28 pictures of the Emsworth Christmas lights switch on:

1 . Emsworth Christmas lights switch on Crowds gathered in Emsworth Square to watch Santa Clause turn on the Christmas lights and hear local children sing festive songs on Friday, November 29. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Emsworth Christmas lights switch on Nancy the Sausage dog enjoying the Emsworth Christmas lights switch on. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Emsworth Christmas lights switch on Crowds gathered in Emsworth Square to watch Santa Clause turn on the Christmas lights and hear local children sing festive songs on Friday, November 29. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . Emsworth Christmas lights switch on Charlotte, William and James, 2, at the Emsworth Christmas lights switch on. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales