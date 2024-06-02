The video, taken by local drone hobbyist Marcin Jedrysiak, shows stages and stuctures beyond the fence which has closed off a large portion of the common for the UK’s national commemorations on Wednesday, June 5.

The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. It is also expected to feature a flypast from the Red Arrows. The evening event will be a community vigil to fallen Allied soldiers who fought and died during D-Day operations and include a live broadcast from Bayeux War Cemetery in France where other commemorative events are taking place. There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago.

More than 500 members of the Armed Forces are involved in the event, including a 79-piece orchestra, a 25-strong choir and drummers from the Royal Marines and a guard of honour will be formed by Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Free tickets for local residents were quickly snapped up with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William confirmed to attend. However Portsmouth residents without tickets have been warned there will be very little to see outside of the event area and are being encouraged to watch it on television.

Here are 14 pictures of how Southsea Common looks ahead of the D-Day 80 commemorations.

1 . Southsea Common ready for D-Day 80 Portsmouth is at the centre of the UK’s commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

