Portsmouth will take centre stage this summer as the UK marks 80 years since the momentous D-Day landings in Normandy - here is how the city will mark the anniversary.

Here are all the details for Portsmouth’s D-Day events, and those in the surrounding area, on the week of the Normandy Landings anniversary on Thursday, June 6.

D-Day Firepower Weekend at Fort Nelson - Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2

Kicking off the week of spectacular commemorative events, Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill will invite visitors to see “Second World War artillery displays, re-enactors and military vehicles, as well as contemporary music from singing duo Perfect Vintage.” Also taking place at the fort - home to much of the Royal Armouries collection - will be children’s activities, face painting, search and rescue dog demonstrations, Second World War reenactors and more. You can find all the details for this here.

Veterans to meet local school children and tour Southwick House - Monday, June 3

On June 3, a number of Normandy veterans will share their stories with Portsmouth schoolchildren and serving Royal Marines from 47 Commando. They will then be shown around Southwick House in Southwick which played an important role in the war with General Eisenhower directing operations from its map room in 1944. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will perform a fly-past.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Tuesday, June 4

Veterans taking a Brittany ferry from Portsmouth to France - to take part in the country’s own D-Day memorial events - will be saluted by vintage aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Huge Southsea Common commemorative events - Wednesday, June 5

Preparations are underway for the D-Day Commemorations on Southsea Common

Portsmouth is at the centre of the UK’s commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening.

The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. It is also expected to feature a flypast from the Red Arrows. The evening event will be a community vigil to fallen Allied soldiers who fought and died during D Day operations and include a live broadcast from Bayeux War Cemetery in France where other commemorative events are taking place. There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago.

More than 500 members of the Armed Forces are involved in the event, including a 79-piece orchestra, a 25-strong choir and drummers from the Royal Marines and a guard of honour will be formed by Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Free tickets for local residents were quickly snapped up with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William confirmed to attend. However Portsmouth residents without tickets have been warned there will be very little to see outside of the event area and are being encouraged to watch it on television.

D-Day Concert - Ferry Boat - Thursday, June 6

A free open-air concert will be held at the Ferryboat Inn on Hayling Island at 7pm - with no tickets required to attend.

Armed Forces Day - Saturday, June 8

From a Royal Navy parachute jump to a full display from the Red Arrows, Southsea’s Armed Forces Day will be fuelled with various incredible sights. Taking place on June 8, this year's Armed Forces Day will be hosted on Southsea Common and will be free of charge to everyone.

The day is being organised by Portsmouth City Council and a full Red Arrows display across the Solent will be part of a packed Armed Forces Day. A Royal Navy parachute jump, military parades and vehicles, and live music will all be present throughout the day as well as funfair rides for children to enjoy.

There will also be a free climbing wall, laser tag and obstacle course will help keep children and adults entertained as well as arts and crafts. For more information about the event, click here.

D-Day at Daedalus - Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Former WWII airfield HMS Daedalus in Lee on the Solent - now known as Solent Airport, Daedalus - will host “an affordable family event for all to enjoy” featuring re-enactors, a parachute drop, music, field gun runs, marching bands, funfair, motorcycles stunts, period vehicles and an emporium. With a family ticket starting at £32, you can book and find out more about the event here.

Southwick Revival 2024 - Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Jacqueline and Nigel Coole with a BMW Roadster.

Southwick Revival 'Spirit of D-Day' is returning and will be marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in its own unique style as the village reverts back to the 1940s, providing a nostalgic background and experiences of daily life in wartime Britain.

As well as military and vintage vehicles, there are 1940s school lessons, talks, re-enactors, guided walking tours, best-dressed competition, steam bus rides, vintage fair, a field gun competition, 1940s music, swing dancing, marching bands and more.

Tickets for the June 8 and 9 event costs: Adult General Entry: £10, £12 on gate; Under 16 General Entry: £7, £9 on gate; Under 5: Free of Charge; Family Ticket: £27 (valid for 2 adults, 3 children) not available on gate. For more details visit www.southwickrevival.co.uk where the full event programme is available.

Southsea Banksy

A Second World War themed mural has appeared on the Southsea seafront ahead of the highly anticipated 80th anniversary of D-Day next month.

The painting, which depicts and man waving a hat accompanied by a dog with a poppy in its mouth, is thought to have appeared over the weekend (May 10-11) and has been compared by some on social media to the work of mysterious street artist Banksy.

Writing on social media, some local people have speculated that the figures represent Winston Churchill and a British Bulldog “waving farewell to the troops on D-Day”.