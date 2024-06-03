D-Day 80: Time of spectacular drone lightshows in Portsmouth at Southsea Common
As previously reported, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening which is due to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.
The evening event will be a community vigil to fallen Allied soldiers who fought and died during D-Day operations and include a live broadcast from Bayeux War Cemetery in France where other commemorative events are taking place.
There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago. The drone light display will take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5.
Trail-runs of the light show are due to be carried out at the same time on the two nights prior to the event - on Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4. People without a ticket can watch the show on BBC and iPlayer. You can find a rundown of some of the day’s events on the Royal Navy website here.
