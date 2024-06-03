Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular drone lightshow will be visible in our skies as the city marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

As previously reported, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening which is due to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.

Some incredible displays are to be expected

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening event will be a community vigil to fallen Allied soldiers who fought and died during D-Day operations and include a live broadcast from Bayeux War Cemetery in France where other commemorative events are taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago. The drone light display will take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5.